Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,530,598 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cable One by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Cable One by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $437.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $926.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

