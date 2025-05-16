Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,618,009 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 768,803 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $4.00 to $0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $5.00 to $0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Shares of NOVA opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.01. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

