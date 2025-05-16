Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $472,000 Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,534 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 1,985.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,306,778 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Udemy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Udemy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,119,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Udemy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 397,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 85,499 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.19 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. Udemy’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,211,321. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $145,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,563.27. This represents a 25.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

