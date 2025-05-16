Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,739,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,995,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,966.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,780.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,008.55. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,336.58.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

