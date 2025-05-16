Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $650,000 Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.73 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,924. This trade represents a 17.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $396,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.