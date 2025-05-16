Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 215.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 321,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period.

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,596.80. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAL opened at $8.09 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $95.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

