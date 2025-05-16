Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $474,000 in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $15,400,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 85,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.00 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $725.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

