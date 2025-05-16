Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $485,000 in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Precision Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Orion Resource Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP now owns 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.06 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

