Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $561,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IAC by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 939,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 39,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. IAC’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

