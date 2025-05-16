Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $624,000 in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

EWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

EWTX stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.36. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $25,513.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,670.45. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $31,748.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,434.95. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $234,544. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

