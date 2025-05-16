Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $667,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.65. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $51.77.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.69. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECPG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

