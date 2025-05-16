Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $680,000 in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 80,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 175,545 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 3.5%

NGVC opened at $51.63 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

