Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,904 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $1,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,956,895. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $4,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,795,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,177,386.44. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,264,853 shares of company stock valued at $30,663,903. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.3%

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Shares of GTX stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of -0.05. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

