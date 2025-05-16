Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,648,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 1,135,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

