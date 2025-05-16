Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $471,000 Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEB stock opened at $2,497.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,605.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,681.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,365.00 and a 52 week high of $3,411.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

