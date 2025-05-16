Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $527,000 Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Prothena by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 69,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Prothena by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

