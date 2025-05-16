Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 42,701 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Verve Therapeutics worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $4.32 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $385.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.