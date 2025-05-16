Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000.
Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance
Destiny Tech100 stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.
