Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Metallus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Metallus by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Metallus by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Metallus in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Metallus by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metallus in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MTUS opened at $13.47 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $567.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Metallus had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

