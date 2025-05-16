Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,797,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

