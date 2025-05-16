Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,857 National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 91.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group cut their target price on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

