Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 43,461 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,381,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,072,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,935 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.