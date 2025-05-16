Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,601 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,233,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,888,000 after acquiring an additional 197,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,454,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,121,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,192,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,712,000 after acquiring an additional 703,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,080,000 after acquiring an additional 812,689 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.34.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

