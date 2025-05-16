Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 127.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of ADTRAN worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 56.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

