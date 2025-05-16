Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.75. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEUS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

