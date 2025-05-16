Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 11,071 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ichor by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ichor by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $647.60 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

