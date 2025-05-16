Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,132 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $129,975.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $391,331.43. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $146,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,953.06. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

