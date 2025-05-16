Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 144,179 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,179 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,234,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,935,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DY opened at $192.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.60 and its 200 day moving average is $173.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.22.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

