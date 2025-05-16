Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 19,780 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of MoneyLion worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $1,614,833.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,679.90. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,801.56. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,055 shares of company stock worth $4,176,052. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ML opened at $85.90 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley cut shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

