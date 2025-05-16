Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 22,319,035 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,319,035 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 17.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,592,697.62. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

