Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 306,434 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,434 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $855.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.