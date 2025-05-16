Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,515 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,110,809.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,399.18. This represents a 17.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $178,100.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,411 shares in the company, valued at $183,912,324.01. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $20,484,994. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

CORT stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.