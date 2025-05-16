Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 44,792 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,792 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 392,776 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 336,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,896,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,534,998 shares in the company, valued at $582,913,111.82. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.2%

PBF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.09%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.