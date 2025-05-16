Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,583 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Antara Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 822.3% in the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 184,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,450 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 254,280 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Manchester United Trading Down 3.8%

Manchester United Trading Down 3.8%

Manchester United stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

