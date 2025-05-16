Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $479,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $174,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,370. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,702.72. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $50.41 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.75%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.