Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $495,000 Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Genesco by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:GCO opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $265.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

