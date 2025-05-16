Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $545,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of ARCB opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.35%.

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

