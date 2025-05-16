Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $633,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $519.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.40 and a 200 day moving average of $520.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

