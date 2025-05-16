Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after buying an additional 234,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 364,739 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 205,593 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth $4,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel bought 16,234 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $249,029.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,314.78. This trade represents a 136.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NCDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

