Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 81,548 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $35,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.81 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

