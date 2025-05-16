Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.70% of Veris Residential worth $41,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.52 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VRE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on VRE

About Veris Residential

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.