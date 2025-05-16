Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,546 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.89% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $35,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,691,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $60.35 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

