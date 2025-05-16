Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $40,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $458.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.92 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

