Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $40,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,094,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,158,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

