Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 780.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $36,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 188,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $7.69 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $446.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 298.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

