Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 263.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.64% of Waystar worth $40,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 701.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Waystar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waystar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Waystar Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of WAY stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 436.11. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,466,751 shares of company stock valued at $530,908,994. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Company Profile



Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

