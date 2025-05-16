Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Celanese worth $41,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CE opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

