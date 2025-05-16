Bank of America Corp DE Sells 136,187 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $35,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

