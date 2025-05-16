Bank of America Corp DE Sells 57,762 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $39,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,287,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. Benchmark upped their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ESE opened at $181.72 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $148.48.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

