Bank of America Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

